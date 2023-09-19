HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Hinds County supervisor will challenge the August 8 primary election results.

District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin said he has filed to contest the results of the election. Gavin was in the Democratic primary and lost the race to Wanda Evers.

Gavin is not the only supervisor to challenge the election results. District 2 Supervisor David Archie petitioned the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee to consider a new election in his race.

Archie claims there was a high-tech election heist during the August 8 primary. He lost the election to Anthony Smith.

“Upon careful consideration and deliberation, the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee found said petition to be trivial and devoid of any merit whatsoever,” said Jacqueline Amos, Chair of the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee.

Amos said Archie’s petition was rejected and denied in full by vote and order of the committee, and the results of primary will stand as originally certified.