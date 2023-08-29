HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters in Hinds County returned to the polls on Tuesday for the Primary Election Runoffs.

The day began with some hiccups in Hinds County. One of the busier polling locations in District 5, Wynndale Baptist Church, was short-staffed until more workers arrived later in the morning.

This didn’t stop voters from casting their ballots.

“It’s important to vote in every election. It don’t matter what which one it is. If you’ve got candidates running in your precinct and you love where you live, it’s important to vote in all elections,” said Jimmy Hayes, a voter.

Voters said they’re looking for their elected officials to improve their community quality. In District 5, one citizen said she wants better technological advancements.

“Fiber optics, very important. They need internet services out here in this District 5 and a little bit better road repair,” said Larrie James, a voter.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors races have been closely watched this election season. Two supervisors have been ousted, and District 4 and 5 are in the runoffs. Whoever ends up on the board, residents said they want them to work in unity with less bickering.

“I hope everybody can get a lot better, a lot less turmoil. You’ve got to work together. Our people are working together to be able to get, you know, to get things done like you need them,” said Hayes.