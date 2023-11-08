HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County ran into multiple issues during the General Election on Tuesday, November 7.

Some voters said they waited in line for nearly two hours to cast their votes.

“They should’ve had enough ballots there from the door, shouldn’t have to be running back and forth,” said Knowles Daniel, a Hinds County voter.

Hinds County poll workers said they had only one hour of training with the new pollbooks nearly a month ago, which caused them to have a slow start on Tuesday. Other voters said the voting machine issues were fixed in a timely manner at their precinct.

“I actually did get the word that it wasn’t working, but when I went in there, I didn’t have a problem with it, actually. It accepted my form, and it went in. It wasn’t an error or anything. So, apparently the error was fixed,” said Kim Carter, a Hinds County voter.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Election Commission Office, but we have not received a response as of Wednesday evening.