JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has set a special election on November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37. This district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha Counties.

The vacancy was created due to the passing of Representative Lynn Wright on June 17, 2022.

“We were all saddened by the passing of Representative Wright. I pray for his friends and family, during this continued difficult time. Whoever is elected in this district will undoubtedly have large shoes to fill,” said Reeves.

The qualifying deadline for candidates has been set for September 19, 2022. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the special election, then a runoff election shall be held on November 29, 2022.