JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 25 is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. The day was designated by the United States Election Assistance Commission to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of working the polls.

Secretary of State Michael Watson is encouraging Mississippians to apply to be a poll workers the November 8th General Election.

Poll workers are responsible for setting up and preparing polling locations, greeting voters and issuing ballots. A potential Mississippi poll worker must meet the following requirements:

Be a registered voter in the county they wish to serve in.

Attend a mandatory poll worker training.

Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship. They must also not be a member of a candidates political committee.

Those who want to be a poll worker can go to the portal here to apply. They can also email electionsanswers@sos.ms.gov with any questions.