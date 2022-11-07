JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some people are calling Tuesday’s General Election one of the most important elections.

“It’s critically important. This is one of the most important elections in our life, and this is how we make change. This is how we determine the quality and the standard of our life in this country. And so everybody’s got to go vote,” said Bishop Ronnie Crudup.

Do political TV ads and street signs play a vital part in creating name and facial recognition of a candidate?

“It’s a thing of putting a face with a name. I put a name with a face to be sure. Sometimes it can be cluttering in the streets because of the signs or industries on the corner blocking view for traffic, or they can’t come down because someone vandalizing a sign. So, it can’t be a clutter, but I like the more TV ads because they’re there They’re not cluttering the streets, but I prefer the TV ads,” said Bernard Moore.

To test people’s knowledge of who is on the ballot, WJTV 12 News printed out some unlabeled photos to put a name to the face, even throwing in a random photo of WJTV’S news management to see what people had to say.

“It doesn’t look like, unless that’s Michael Guest. I’ve seen him before, but I don’t know. And I know that’s pretty sad, isn’t it?” questioned one guesser.

Out of those WJTV 12 News spoke with, no one was able to identify all those running for congress in out of the metro area. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, if you plan to vote in person.