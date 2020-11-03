Hyde-Smith Campaign prepares for watch party; Espy makes campaign stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) faces U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy (D-Miss.) and Libertarian candidate Jimmy Edwards in the 2020 General Election.

Tuesday afternoon, Hyde-Smith’s Campaign prepared for the senator’s watch party at the Mississippi Agriculture Museum. Espy will host a watch party at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Espy made a final campaign stop in Jackson Tuesday afternoon.

The race is one of the biggest in the state. 12 News’ partners at Mississippi Today have been covering it closely. Reporters Bobby Harrison and Geoff Pender discussed what to expect Tuesday night.

