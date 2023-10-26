JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As absentee ballots have been available for nearly one month in Mississippi, the window for voting early soon closes as the general election approaches.

As of Monday, October 23, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 23,321 absentee ballots requested, 22,697 absentee ballots sent, and 15,858 absentee ballots received.

October 28 – Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting, per state law.

– Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting, per state law. November 4 – The in-person absentee voting deadline. Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting.

– The in-person absentee voting deadline. Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting. November 7 – Per state law, polls for the general election are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election date and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to be valid.

– Per state law, polls for the general election are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election date and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to be valid. November 14 – Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 7 must be received by the County Circuit Clerk by this date.

– Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 7 must be received by the County Circuit Clerk by this date. November 18 – Absentee voting begins for runoff. Clerk’s offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

– Absentee voting begins for runoff. Clerk’s offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon. November 23 and 24 – State and County offices closed for Thanksgiving.

– State and County offices closed for Thanksgiving. November 25 – In-person absentee voting deadline and the County Circuit Clerk’s office is open until noon for in-person absentee voting.

– In-person absentee voting deadline and the County Circuit Clerk’s office is open until noon for in-person absentee voting. November 28 – Primary Runoff election date. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to be valid.

– Primary Runoff election date. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to be valid. December 5 – Mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before November 28 must be received by the County Circuit Clerk.

For other important election dates please visit the sos.ms.gov or view the 2023 Elections Calendar here.