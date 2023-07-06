JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the August 8 primary election roughly a month away, Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) announced upcoming dates and deadlines of importance.

Below are the following dates of importance:

Voter Registration

The primary election voter registration deadline is Monday, July 10, 2023. To be eligible to vote on August 8, Mississippians must either

Register in person at the circuit or municipal clerk’s office by 5:00 p.m. on July 10

Mail registration applications postmarked no later than July 10

Absentee Ballots

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through your county circuit clerk’s office for the primary election.

Mississippians can use the Step-By-Step Absentee Guide from the Secretary of State’s Office or contact their local circuit clerk to verify eligibility. If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request by your circuit clerk.

For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are Saturday, July 29, 2023, and August 5, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Campaign Finance

Periodic Campaign Finance Reports are due by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, in the appropriate office for 2023 candidates and political committees supporting or opposing 2023 candidates.

Mississippi law (MS Code Ann. § 23-15-807(b)(ii) and 23-15-807(e)) requires all candidates for elective office to file campaign finance disclosure reports. This provision excludes candidates for federal office.

Candidates may file campaign finance reports via:

Email : CampaignFinance@sos.ms.gov or Shelby.Scoggins@sos.ms.gov

: CampaignFinance@sos.ms.gov or Shelby.Scoggins@sos.ms.gov In-person : 401 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or 1141 Bayview Avenue, Suite 120, Biloxi, MS 39530

: 401 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or 1141 Bayview Avenue, Suite 120, Biloxi, MS 39530 Mail : P.O. Box 136, Jackson, MS 39205-0136 (Mailed-in reports must be received by the required date. The postmarked date will not be considered.)

: P.O. Box 136, Jackson, MS 39205-0136 (Mailed-in reports must be received by the required date. The postmarked date will not be considered.) Fax: (601) 576-2545

For elections questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.