JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Circuit clerk offices in Mississippi will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday, July 29.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, August 5. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 8 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days of August 8 in order to count.

Voters can track their absentee ballots or locate their circuit clerk’s contact information by using the My Election Day online portal.

For questions regarding Election Day, voters can contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.