JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Circuit clerk offices in Mississippi will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting on Saturday, October 28.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, November 4. Circuit clerk offices will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on November 4.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7 and received by county circuit clerk offices by November 15 in order to count.

To track your absentee ballot or locate your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit the My Election Day online portal.

Mississippi’s General Election will be on November 7, 2023.