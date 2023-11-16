JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting on Saturday, November 18 for the General Election runoffs.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, November 25. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

General Election runoff in Mississippi will be held Tuesday, November 28.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 28 and received by county circuit clerk offices by 5:00 p.m. on December 5 in order to count.

To track your absentee ballot or locate your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit the My Election Day online portal.

The following seven counties will have a runoff:

Claiborne

Grenada

Hinds

Montgomery

Pontotoc

Sharkey

Tate

For questions regarding General Election Runoff Day, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.