JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In-person absentee voting for the Primary Election Runoffs will begin on Saturday, August 19.

Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting. The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, August 26. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Primary Runoff Election Day will be held Tuesday, August 29.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 29 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days of August 29 in order to count.

To track your absentee ballot or locate your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit the My Election Day online portal.

The following 66 counties will have a runoff:

Alcorn

Attala

Benton

Bolivar

Calhoun

Carrol

Choctaw

Clarke

Claiborne

Clay

Coahoma

Copiah

Covington

Forrest

George

Greene

Grenada

Hancock

Harrison

Hinds

Holmes

Humphreys

Itawamba

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jeff Davis

Jones

Lamar

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Leake

Lee

Lincoln

Lowndes

Madison

Marshall

Neshoba

Newton

Noxubee

Oktibbeha

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Pontotoc

Prentiss

Quitman

Rankin

Scott

Sharkey

Simpson

Smith

Stone

Sunflower

Tallahatchie

Tate

Tippah

Tishomingo

Union

Walthall

Washington

Wayne

Webster

Wilkinson

Winston

Yazoo

For questions regarding Primary Election Day, please contact our Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.