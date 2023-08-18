JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In-person absentee voting for the Primary Election Runoffs will begin on Saturday, August 19.
Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting. The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, August 26. Circuit clerk offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Primary Runoff Election Day will be held Tuesday, August 29.
All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 29 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days of August 29 in order to count.
To track your absentee ballot or locate your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit the My Election Day online portal.
The following 66 counties will have a runoff:
- Alcorn
- Attala
- Benton
- Bolivar
- Calhoun
- Carrol
- Choctaw
- Clarke
- Claiborne
- Clay
- Coahoma
- Copiah
- Covington
- Forrest
- George
- Greene
- Grenada
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Humphreys
- Itawamba
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jeff Davis
- Jones
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Lee
- Lincoln
- Lowndes
- Madison
- Marshall
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Noxubee
- Oktibbeha
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Pike
- Pontotoc
- Prentiss
- Quitman
- Rankin
- Scott
- Sharkey
- Simpson
- Smith
- Stone
- Sunflower
- Tallahatchie
- Tate
- Tippah
- Tishomingo
- Union
- Walthall
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Wilkinson
- Winston
- Yazoo
For questions regarding Primary Election Day, please contact our Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.