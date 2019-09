Jay Hughes, serving his first term as Representative of District 12, calls Oxford, MS home. Before receiving his law degree from the University of Mississippi, Hughes served in the United States Army and Army Reserve.

Prior to serving in the Mississippi Legislature, Hughes, an attorney and developer, was Ward 1 Alderman for the city of Oxford. Hughes donated his Alderman salary and his legislative salaries to his local school district, where he also volunteers as a substitute teacher.



Visit Jay Hughes Jr.’s Website Here