JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County voters cast their ballots on Tuesday in the sheriff’s race.

Incumbent Sheriff Joe Berlin faces former Sheriff Alex Hodge, Macon Davis and Kenny Rogers, Sr., on the ballot.

“I’m looking for a strong sheriff that’s going to be for the people and that’s going to do what is right in the sight of God and make sure they care about all the people, everybody,” said Eddie Trotter, a Jones County voter.

“I’m looking for, number one, a person that can bring the community and the policeman back together. So, someone that’s going to be hard on the drugs in the community, someone that’s going to be a God-fearing person, and someone that’s going to be fair,” said Kelvin Rogers, a Jones County voter.

