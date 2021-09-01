Juan Cloy announces candidacy for Hinds County constable

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Assistant Police Chief Juan Cloy has formally declared his candidacy for Hinds County constable.

He has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, which includes 17 years with the Jackson Police Department, working as a detective in Narcotics, Homicide, and Major Investigations. For 10 years, he’s worked as a Task Force Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Cloy said if he’s elected to the role of constable, he wants to add some community-based dynamics to the position and focus on crime prevention and reduction techniques.

“For over two decades I have been conducting training seminars for businesses and individuals on ‘How Not to Be a Victim.’ I’ve also worked with youth and currently have a citizen’s action group that seeks to reduce violent crime. I know that there are a large number of programs and groups that can be brought together under one umbrella to move Hinds County forward. Someone just needs to connect the dots. I believe that I am that person,” he said.