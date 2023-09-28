JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Special Judge Barry Ford dismissed Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie’s lawsuit on Thursday, September 28.

The court dismissed the lawsuit with judicial prejudice because it was outside the 10 day filing period.

Archie filed the lawsuit against the Hinds County Democratic Party earlier this month.

This comes after Archie lost the District 2 primary race to Anthony Smith in early August. The incumbent supervisor claimed there was a high-tech election heist during the race.