JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin’s election dispute was heard in court on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Judge Barry Ford ruled in favor of Wanda Evers, dismissing Gavin’s claims of a poorly run, unfair election. Gavin alleged poll workers of violating Mississippi Election Code during the August 28 Democratic runoff against Evers. Gavin also claimed that Evers did not meet residency requirements.

“I am grateful that the judge saw my defense, and he ruled on what was right and not on what was wrong,” said Evers.

In the meantime, Gavin is weighing his options.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the Judge’s time, and his consideration of our case. I will get back with my legal team, and we will make a further determination as to where we go next,” he said.

For Evers, the focus moves to November 7.

“Now, we’re ready to work forward. We’re ready to go ahead with this election November 7, so we can get to work for Hinds County,” she said.

Evers will face Republican candidate Allison Clower Lauderdale in the General Election.