Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham, District 1, said Judge Dewayne Thomas issued the emergency ruling on Tuesday, November 7, which is the date of the General Election in Mississippi.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County judge has issued an emergency order to allow polling precincts in the county to remain open until 8:00 p.m. CT.

Several polling precincts in the county have reported issues throughout the day, including ones not having enough ballots for voters.

“The Hinds County Supervisors went above and beyond to make sure that this election would be carried out safely and effectively. It is so disheartening and frustrating for our Hinds County Election Commission to drop the ball in this manner pertained to one of the most important elections in Mississippi history,” said Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones.

The Secretary of State’s Office said they’re aware of the ballot issues in Hinds County precincts. They said they have received complaints from the Elections Hotline and have dispersed poll observers to the area.

For the General Election, Mississippi law charges counties to print 60% of the active voter count. County officials then decide how to distribute ballots among precincts, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Polls are usually open between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. CT on election days in Mississippi. According to state law, any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. CT is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

