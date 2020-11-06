Judge Latrice Westbrooks Campaign gives election results update

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The election results for the Mississippi Supreme Court, Central District, Post 1 remain undecided as of Friday, November 6. A large number of votes have not been counted.

An analysis of the Judge Latrice Westbrooks Campaign Staff attributes the deficit to a high number of absentee ballots in the 22 counties included in the Central District One.

“We still believe we have a fighting chance in this race due to the small gap between us and our opponent,” said Cortez Moss, spokesperson for Judge Latrice Westbrooks for the Mississippi Supreme Court, Central District, Post 1. “We ask for the continued prayers of our supporters in the final hours as our team continues to work and wait for the review of the absentee voting numbers’, said Moss.

Westbrooks is challenging incumbent Justice Kenny Griffis. His campaign released a statement about the campaign on Thursday.

The Central District, Post 1 is comprised of the counties of Bolivar, Claiborne, Copiah, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington and Yazoo.

