JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Justice Department announced on Monday that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in several jurisdictions for the November 7 general election.

In Mississippi, the Civil Rights Division will monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day in Madison and Panola counties.

The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot. The division regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with the federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country. In addition, the division also deploys federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order.

Civil Rights Division personnel is also available to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website at civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.