LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election.

Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.”

Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and 50 counties have a wet designation. Hattiesburg, which is partially in Lamar County, is also a wet city.