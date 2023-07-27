PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant governor candidate Tiffany Longino (R-Miss.) broke rank with her party and stood for a position that most Mississippians support: Medicaid expansion.

“When we think about health care, we shouldn’t just think it’s for the rich. Healthcare is for everyone,” Longino said Wednesday.

The Brandon native stands alone among her primary opponents, incumbent Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and State Senator Chris McDaniel, and most Republican candidates on this issue. But for her, it’s not a partisan issue.

“It has nothing to do with Republican or Democrat. We all want it,” Longino said after her stump speech.

In recent weeks, the lieutenant governor’s race has been overshadowed by an ongoing battle between Hosemann and McDaniel, particularly the latter’s claims about Hosemann. Her appearance at the fair was her next step to stay relevant ahead of the August 8 primary election.

Lieutenant governor candidate Tiffany Longino (R-Miss.) giving her stump speech at The Pavillion (Source: WJTV)

“I’ll just allow the men to fight in the background, and I’m going to work for people,” Longino said to WJTV 12 News.

Michael Griffith, of Columbia, ran for Mississippi State Senate in 2011. That is when he met Hosemann. Though he plans to vote for Hosemann in the August primary, Griffith liked Longino’s speech.

“I just commend anybody that has the guts to do it and want to do it for the progress for their state and their community,” Griffith said.

During her stump speech, she advocated for the following policies (excluding expanding Medicaid):

Fully funding K-12 education under the Mississippi Adequate Education Program formula

Expanding the high school curriculum to allow students to select from a liberal arts education and vocational trade

A pay raise for college instructors

Using funding from agriculture to cut the grocery tax

Advocating for transparency for medical costs in healthcare

Privatization of the energy grid to lower costs for Mississippians

A critique that she cited from voters during her speech is her lack of political experience. In defense of this, she cited to the crowd that the issues she seeks to address are best addressed on a state level.

“Don’t equate experience with effectiveness. Judge me by my character, my integrity, my transparency,” Longino said.

Political speeches continue Thursday and will feature candidates for Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, and Governor. Speeches begin at 8:40 a.m. at Founder’s Square on the Neshoba County Fairgrounds.

Primary elections for lieutenant governor and other statewide positions are on August 8, less than two weeks away.