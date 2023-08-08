MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County voters lined up for the 2023 Primary Election on Tuesday.

Voters at Parkway Church in Madison said they came out to cast their ballots because it’s their civic duty.

“I think it’s our civic duty. You know, there’s a lot of lives that were lost for us to be able to vote. So, it’s very important to get out here and respect those that that that paved the way,” said Emily Speed, a voter.

Several primary races have voters on the edge of their seats.

“Obviously, the lieutenant governor’s race is one of the more highly contested, especially here recently with the with the way Chris McDaniel has come on strong with his messaging. I think that’s the one that definitely to watch statewide and especially here in Madison County with the messaging that’s going on currently,” said Chris Bosarge, a voter.

Madison County Circuit Clerk Anita Wray said she expects a heavy voter turnout on Tuesday. Her office has been taking numerous calls throughout the day from people asking for precinct information.

“A lot of phone calls, a lot of phone calls wanting to know where they go vote and those kinds of issues,” Wray stated.

She said 1,093 absentee ballots have been received in the county, which is a slight decrease from 1,217 received in 2019.