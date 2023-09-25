JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available at Mississippi county circuit clerk’s offices for the November general election, which will be held on November 7, 2023.

Mississippians may utilize the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website, which includes an Absentee Voting FAQ and a Step-by-Step Guide to Absentee Voting. Voters can also contact their county circuit clerk to verify eligibility. If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request by their circuit clerk.

Contact information for voters’ county circuit clerk is available through the newly created My Election Day portal. Additionally, Mississippians who cast an absentee ballot may track their ballot through the My Election Day tool.

For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are Saturday, October 28, 2023, and November 4, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

To vote in November, all Mississippians not currently registered must complete in-person voter registration by Monday, October 9, and all mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 10.