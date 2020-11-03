JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An election day for the ages can be captured in many ways, including political cartoons. Mississippi Today editor-at-large and cartoonist Marshall Ramsey discussed drawing political cartoons.
LATEST STORIES:
- Marshall Ramsey discusses drawing political cartoons
- Former VP Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania on Election Day
- Voters in Byram wait hours in line to cast ballots
- Mississippi Moment: President Zachary Taylor
- What to expect from 2020 General Election results