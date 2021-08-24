Marshand Crisler officially announces candidacy for Hinds County sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Hinds County sheriff will be elected in November, after the passing of Lee Vance.

On Tuesday, Marshand Crisler, who is the interim sheriff, officially announced he’s running for the position. Some neighbors who attended the announcement said Crisler is the best choice to move Hinds County forward, and his experience in public safety will be an asset to the county.

Crisler said he already has ideas to reduce gun violence.

“Assemble and establish a gun suppression unit and that unit will have a member of every municipality police department, and we’re going to organize and train to get in the community to get these illegal guns off the street,” he said.

Crisler said he’s for gun control, but he plans to have a “no tolerance” policy for felons in possession of firearms.

Tyree Jones and Beverly Harris Williams are also expected to announce their candidacy for the position this week.