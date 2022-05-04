MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and former Mayor Zach Patterson advanced to a May 17 runoff for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primaries in McComb, according to the Enterprise Journal. Lockley received 468 votes, while Patterson received 463.

Terri Waterman-Baylor won the Ward 3 Selectman’s race in McComb’s Democratic primary. In Ward 5, Bruce Mullins defeated incumbent Ronnie Brock.

The selectman at-large nominee will be decided in a runoff between former Ward 4 selectman Melvin Joe Johnson and Tabitha Felder Isaac. The winner will face Republican Jay DeSoto in the June general election.

John Bates and Eddie Thompson advanced to a runoff in Ward 4, with the winner going on to hold the office.