Meet the Candidates: 2nd District U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Republican Brian Flowers is challenging Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson for the 2nd District U.S. House seat. Flowers is a military veteran who currently works at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station. He won a runoff against Thomas Carey.
Representative Thompson was first elected to Congress in 1993. He currently serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.
