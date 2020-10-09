Meet the Candidates: 2nd District U.S. House

Severe Weather Tools

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Republican Brian Flowers is challenging Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson for the 2nd District U.S. House seat. Flowers is a military veteran who currently works at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station. He won a runoff against Thomas Carey.  

Representative Thompson was first elected to Congress in 1993. He currently serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

