JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alden Johnson, a Libertarian, is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Fourth District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Johnny Dupree and Republican Mike Ezell in the November 8 General Election.

According to his campaign website, Johnson is currently a firefighter and EMT.

Born in Jackson, Alden moved to Arkansas at the age of three where he grew up. After graduating high school in 2008, Alden remained in Arkansas for about a year before moving back to Mississippi.

He attended Jones Community College for two years and later worked at Forrest General Hospital as an ambassador. He applied to become a firefighter recruit in 2015 and was selected. Johnson began working for the Hattiesburg Fire Department and was later hired as a Petal firefighter.

The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.