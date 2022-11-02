JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8.

Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African American elected official in the State of Mississippi and the lone Democrat in the Mississippi Congressional Delegation.

From 1969 to 1972, Thompson served as alderman of his hometown and served as the city’s mayor from 1973 to 1980. He also was elected as a Hinds County supervisor from 1980 to 1993. In 1993, Thompson, was elected to the Congress to represent Mississippi’s largest Congressional District composed of the state’s capital city, Jackson, and the Mississippi Delta.

Thompson is currently the chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and the chair of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Thompson will be running against Republican Brian Flowers on Tuesday, November 8 in the 2022 General Election.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.