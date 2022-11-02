JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Second District of Mississippi. He will face Democratic Incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November 8 General Election.

According to his campaign website, Fowers was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised in a Southern Baptist Church. He’s a Navy veteran who served over ten years and achieved the rank of Machinist Mate 1st Class (E-6).

He moved to Mississippi in 2014 when he took a mechanical planning position at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station where he’s currently the station’s FLEX Marshal. He and his family currently live in Clinton.

He’s a member of the American Legion Post 112. He was the post’s chaplain in 2016.

Flowers secured his name on the ballot in the party primary election in June. He defeated another veteran, Ronald Eller, in the western Mississippi race. Now, he faces Thompson, who he lost to in 2020.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.