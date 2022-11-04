JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which was marked as the first time an African American represented a major party as a candidate for Governor of Mississippi since the Reconstruction era.

He was also the Democratic Party nominee for Secretary of State for the State of Mississippi in 2019. He is a graduate of Jones Junior College, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Jackson State University, where he received his doctorate in Urban Studies.

On November 8, DuPree will be running against Republican Mike Ezell and Libertarian Alden Johnson in the 2022 General Election.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.