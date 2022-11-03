JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election.

According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is a member of the Rankin County Bar Association and the Mississippi Bar Association. Previously, he served as District Attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties for 11 years.

He was first elected to Congress in 2018. Currently, he’s the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Guest defeated former Navy fighter pilot Michael Cassidy in the party primary election in June. He now faces Democratic candidate Shuwaski Young, who served on the Obama Administration’s Department of Homeland Security.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.