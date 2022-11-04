JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Republican Mike Ezell is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Fourth District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Johnny Dupree and Libertarian Alden Johnson in the November 8 General Election.

According to his campaign website, Ezell was born and raised in Pascagoula. He’s the sheriff of Jackson County and has spent 42 years in law enforcement. He started at the Pascagoula Police Department and served as the Chief of Police for the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Under his leadership, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office constructed a training facility and its own crime lab, one of only three in Mississippi. He was re-elected in 2015 and became the first sheriff in Jackson County history to run unopposed in 2019.

Ezell secured his name on the ballot in the party primary election in June. He defeated six-term Incumbent Steven Palazzo in a primary runoff. Now, Ezell faces Democratic candidate Johnny Dupree, who is the former mayor of the City of Hattiesburg.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.