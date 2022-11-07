JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8.

In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts.

WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election.

Chancery Court District 5-3:

Gayla Carpenter-Sanders

Tametrice Hodges

Damon Stevenson

Circuit Court District 7-1:

David Linzey

Adrienne Wooten

Circuit Court District 7-2:

Debra Gibbs

Bryant Guy

Trent Walker

Wendy Wilson White

You can find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.