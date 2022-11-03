JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shuwaski Young, a Democrat, is running in the 3rd Congressional District race in Missisisppi.

At the age of 17, he joined the National Guard. Young is a graduate of Noxapater High School, East Central Community College in Decatur, and Jackson State University where he earned his bachelor’s in political science.

Young was a White House appointee to the position of External Engagement Coordinator by Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson under President Barack Obama.

If elected, Young has made a vow to tackle social justice, community investments and economic policy.

On November 8, Young will be going head-to-head against the incumbent Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) in the 2022 General Election.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.