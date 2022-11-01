JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the First District of Mississippi. He will face Dianne Black in the November 8 General Election.

He was elected to his seat on June 2, 2015, in a special election runoff.

Kelly held a private law practice in Saltillo and served as Tupelo City Prosecutor and Forfeiture Attorney for the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit. Before being elected to Congress, he served as a District Attorney for the 1st Circuit Judicial District, managing all felony cases.

In Congress, he serves on the House Armed Services Committee, serving as the Ranking Member of the Intelligence and Special Operations subcommittee. He also serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Agriculture Committee. This is his fourth term.

Kelly defeated Mark D. Strauss in the party primary election in June. He now faces Democrat Dianne Black, who is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat. Black has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch for more than 40 years.

Find out where to vote or get answers to election questions at the Secretary of State’s website. A sample ballot can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website.