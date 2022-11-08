JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) was re-elected to his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. He defeated Democratic candidate Shuwaski Young.

According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is a member of the Rankin County Bar Association and the Mississippi Bar Association. Previously, he served as District Attorney for Madison and Rankin Counties for 11 years.

He was first elected to Congress in 2018. Currently, he is the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Guest defeated former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the party primary election in June.

