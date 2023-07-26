NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The first day of political speeches at the Neshoba County Fair wrapped up on Wednesday.

The candidates for attorney general where some of those who addressed the crowd.

Greta Kemp Martin, the Democratic candidate in the race, attacked incumbent Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) on many fronts, including on what she believes to be a lack of transparency coming from her office.

Martin has been a practicing lawyer in the state for the last 13 years. She said Fitch has not been doing enough to update the public on what her office has been doing. Fitch dismissed the claims.

“I should not have to keep reminding people that Lynn Fitch, not Jim Hood, is our current attorney general because you have in no way made any impact in this state. You should be committed to transparency year-round, informing those that elected you what you’re doing, not just during an election year. And honestly, not just at the Neshoba County Fair. You should show up every time there’s a podium and tell your people what you’re doing,” said Martin.

“You know, I have an open-door office We are very available on my team. We’re out there all across the state. We are impacting lives, helping others, supporting, empowering. So, you know, for us, that is part of our mission. We are the guardians of the rule of law. And that means being out with our folks, lifting people up, making a difference, supporting them, going after criminals, investigating crimes. All of that comes out of the attorney general’s office,” said Fitch.

The incumbent attorney general used her time at the fair discussing her continued support for law enforcement and opposition to big tech polices.

Watch the full speeches from Wednesday below:

Greta Kemp Martin – (D) Candidate for Mississippi Attorney General

Lynn Fitch – (R) Incumbent Mississippi Attorney General

Mississippi’s Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.