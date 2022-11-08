JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services released a statement after the Secretary of State’s (SOS) website saw outages throughout Election Day on November 8.

They said an abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public facing side of the website to be periodically inaccessible.

“We want to be extremely clear and reassure Mississippians our election system is secure and has not been compromised,” the statement said.

As results start to come in, you can find real-time results on WJTV’s election results page.