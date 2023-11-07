JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has won re-election.

The unofficial results showed that the incumbent governor defeated Democrat Brandon Presley in the General Election. Presley conceded to Reeves Tuesday night.

Reeves has steadily worked his way up the political ladder since winning the race for state treasurer in 2003. He serviced two terms as treasurer and two terms as lieutenant governor before winning the governor’s race in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.