Dr. John Witcher (R-Miss.) stands with his wife Brooke as he gives his stump speech under the Pavillion at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Among the four candidates for Mississippi’s next governor, Dr. John Witcher’s (R-Miss.) personal history sticks out as much as his platform.

Witcher’s political platform

The medical doctor got into the race because he disagreed with the decisions of state leaders, like Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and former State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our governor had the opportunity to push back against these mandates at every level, and he failed,” said Witcher on his campaign website.

He and his wife, Brooke, are the founders of MS Against Mandates, an organization staunchly against the COVID-19 vaccine or medical mandates of any kind.

“We are a broad-based coalition of concerned citizens intent on turning back the tides of medical tyranny,” the website said.

According to the National Institutes of Health, global lockdowns were initiated to limit the coronavirus’ spread and reduce the pandemic’s impact. The NIH cited the need to continuously study the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of people across the world.

On campaign materials, he has voiced his disdain for transgender healthcare for minors, environment, social, and governance (ESG) business practices, the World Economic Forum, and critical race theory (CRT). These elements of his platform are popular talking points for political candidates in Mississippi. However, his campaign goes further.

The same ad opposing ESG and CRT also promotes fighting against the New World Order. Among the nation’s most popular conspiracy theories, it asserts that a totalitarian government works behind the scenes, seeking to establish a worldwide government. When talking with WJTV 12 News at the Neshoba County Fair, Witcher defended NWO.

“Today, you see it through the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the World Economic Forum,” Witcher told WJTV 12 News without providing evidence.

Like some state politicians, Witcher spoke out against the policies of one of the world’s largest and most respected medical organizations: The American Medical Association. After his stump speech at the Neshoba County Fair, Witcher went two steps further; He not only advocated for its removal from the state of Mississippi but implied that the AMA is demonic.

“This is right from the pit of hell. We’re going to stand up against it, and we’re going to fight back,” Witcher said.

Most medical associations, including the WHO and AMA, support access to and appropriate use of gender-affirming care for adults and minors.

Witcher’s chief reason for running as a gubernatorial candidate related to decisions made by state leaders during the coronavirus pandemic. Witcher also pledged to end the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, claiming people have been injured and died from the shots to WJTV 12 News.

No credible or conclusive evidence points to deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. The NIH cites multiple studies that prove the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the agency, serious side effects are very rare.

Witcher’s personal history

Though Witcher may be new to the campaign trail, he already had many controversies associated with him.

According to documents from the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, he was arrested and accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend in 1999. In 2000, he was found in contempt of court and incarcerated for being behind on alimony, child support, and an ex-wife’s attorney fees.

Due to this and other medical board findings and infractions reported by Witcher, he temporarily needed the authorization of the medical board’s executive director to practice medicine in Mississippi. Without authorization, he still wrote prescriptions for at least 20 patients. Additionally, he leased space for a medical clinic between July 2000 and February 2001.

Despite that, he told the medical board in an August 2001 letter that he had not practiced medicine since December 1999 and was “delivering pizzas for Dominos.” He did not mention the controlled substances he wrote prescriptions for in the letter.

In that same letter, he mentioned receiving treatment for bipolar disorder, which included taking medicine for it. Witcher did not publicly mention his bought with the illness during the Neshoba County Fair, nor is any mention present on his campaign website.

WJTV 12 News reached out to his campaign about the lack of transparency from voters about this topic. As of publication, his campaign has not commented on this matter.

According to 2008 findings from a medical board investigator, “numerous patients receiving suspicious numbers of prescriptions for controlled substances” stemmed from Dr. Witcher. The investigator cited these patients for “Doctor shopping,” which is illegal under state law. Local law enforcement officials knew that many of Witcher’s patients had histories of drug abuse and drug-related arrests.

Following a list of infractions spanning over a decade, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure suspended Witcher’s medical license in 2011 for substance abuse. According to the state board’s report, he was drug tested after being “incapacitated” while on the job. The test showed marijuana in his system. His medical license was reinstated in 2012.

According to reporting from the Sun Herald, he was fired from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City in 2021 for treating COVID-19 patients with ivermectin after taking them off of Remdesivir, an FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19. The FDA does not approve ivermectin for the treatment of any viral infection.

Witcher deflected the question when WJTV 12 News asked Thursday about his medical license status.

“It’s not about me. This is about the people of Mississippi,” Witcher said.