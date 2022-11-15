JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Washington Post analysis of Associated Press and U.S. Election Project Data, Mississippi had the lowest voter turnout in the country for this year’s midterm elections.

Coming in at just 31.5%, this is more than an eleven percent decrease compared to the 2018 midterms. Nationally, midterm voter turnout was high but failed to reach the 2018 record.

According to one Jackson State Political Science Professor, the decrease in Mississippi can be attributed to no convenience voting provided by the state and non-competitive races.

“Not having any sort of convenience voting. We don’t have early voting. You know, no mail-in voting,” said JSU professor Dr. Ray S. Mikell. “I don’t think, you know, Democratic voters would have seen much of an opportunity to do anything. I don’t think Republicans saw a reason to go out and defend it. Just like the marketplace, right? You have a competitive marketplace to come out with better products.”

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office declined to comment until it receives official election results on Friday.