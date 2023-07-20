JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Taxes are on the minds of many voters as the 2023 Primary Elections approach.

Among the Republican candidates for lieutenant governor, the majority have aggressive cuts planned for Mississippi’s income and grocery taxes.

“Three years from now, we’ll be completely at 4%. That puts us at one of the lowest, I think the fifth or sixth lowest among all states that tax income. But we’re not done yet with that. I mean, you’ll see us incrementally continue on to reduce that. We’re very interested in the grocery tax. I proposed that two years ago. I proposed it last year. Didn’t come out of the Senate or the House. I think we need to look at the grocery tax again,” said incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.).

“The income tax needs to be eliminated. We know wherever the income tax has been slashed or eliminated. The result is always productivity. Grocery tax, same principle applies. The grocery tax is regressive. It punishes the poorest among us. That’s not fair,” said State Senator Chris McDaniel (R-District 42), Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.

“I’m not for cutting taxes, if we’re not going to accept the the expansion of Medicaid, only because that revenue will have to come from somewhere. To protect Mississippians, I want to be able to show them, hey, if we cut these taxes, this is what we’re going to supplement,” said Tiffany Longino, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.

The 2023 Primary Elections will be held on August 8.