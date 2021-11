JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi M.O.V.E. will offer rides to polling precincts in Hinds County on Tuesday, November 2.

Voters can book an appointment online at http://msmove.org or contact the organization at 662-205-6683 (MOVE).

When voters book a ride, they are asked to leave a contact number, their name, a pickup address and a polling location.

Masks will be required in the vehicles.