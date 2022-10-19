JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters will be able to use their smartphones as voter identification in the November election after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a mobile ID program last year.

Mississippi residents can download Mississippi Mobile ID to access their driver’s license through their smartphones.

According to officials, Mississippi Mobile ID can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that neighbors would usually show their driver’s license. Their information would be secure and could only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID.

With the midterm elections coming up on November 8, DPS leaders said the mobile ID program will make it easier for residents to participate in the voting process.

Some neighbors said they plan to use the new technology on election day.

“I’m going to be honest, it’s very beneficial considering it’s now a way where you can access everything on your phone, so people are slowly leaving their wallets at home,” said Todd Rivers, who lives in the Jackson-metro area. “So, to now being able to access our license on the phones the state can expect more solutions as far as voting.”

“I think this is just what we need to honestly get, especially the youth, to be more engaged in voting,” said Irene Taylor, who also lives in the Jackson-metro area.

According to Keith Davis, deputy commissioner for DPS, around 100,000 people have downloaded the app, and more than 51,000 residents signed up for the digital driver’s license.

Click here for more information about Mississippi Mobile ID.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.