JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Midterm Elections are just one week away, and the entire nation is gearing up for highly contested races. For Mississippi election officials, the main focus ahead of this year’s midterms has been security.

“We have done all that we think that we can do. We have trained poll workers,” said Yvonne Horton, District 4 Hinds County Election Commissioner. “They know more about the electronic devices associated with voting than they’ve said they’ve ever known.”

Secretary of State Michael Watson said, “We got a clean bill of health for our cybersecurity here at the secretary of state’s office so your data is safe. I’m confident the city’s election systems are ready to go.”

While leaders have done all they can to ensure the integrity of the election, Watson urges voters to said something if they see anything out of the ordinary.

“If you see something that looks you know, that doesn’t look quite right, please call us. Call us Coast Call the commissioner. Call local law enforcement. Make sure that we’re aware of those things,” said Watson.

Absentee voting is live now until Saturday at your Circuit Clerk’s Office. Votes can be cast between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. now until Friday, and on Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Mail in ballots must be postmarked on Election Day and received within five business days. For anyone planning to vote in person on Tuesday, November 8, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Photo IDs should be brought to voting polls.

Anyone with questions can call the Election Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.