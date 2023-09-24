JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a recent newsletter from Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.), Mississippi had the lowest primary turnout since 2007.
Thirty-percent of registered voters came out to vote in primary elections earlier this summer. This is despite the fact that nearly 250,000 new voters have been registered in Mississippi since January 2020, according to Watson.
Here are the primary voting totals for state candidates advancing to the general election.
Governor candidates
- Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)
- 281,213 votes
- Brandon Presley (D-Miss.)
- 163,541 votes
Lt. Governor candidates
- Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.)
- 198,979 votes
- D. Ryan Grover (D-Miss.)
- 151,793 votes
Secretary of State candidates
- Michael Watson (R-Miss.)
- 351,774 votes
- Shuwaski Young (D-Miss.)*
- 152,115 votes
*Ty Pinkins became the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State after Young withdrew from the race for health reasons.
Attorney General candidates
- Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.)
- 350,670 votes
- Greta Kemp Martin (D-Miss.)
- 152,682 votes
State Treasurer candidates
- David McRae (R-Miss.)
- 349,800 votes
- Addie Lee Green (D-Miss.)
- 153,149 votes
State Auditor candidates
- Shad White (R.-Miss.)
- 347,921 votes
- Larry Bradford (D-Miss.)
- 153,039 votes
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce candidates
- Andy Gipson (R-Miss.)
- 351,194 votes
- Robert Bradford (D-Miss.)
- 82,507 votes
Insurance Commissioner candidates
- Mike Chaney (R-Miss.)
- 292,382 votes
- Bruce Burton (D-Miss.)
- 151,866 votes
In 2002, The National Association of Secretaries of State designated September as National Voter Registration Month. This Month, Watson’s office hosted voter registration drives across the state this month at seven colleges and universities. The last one is scheduled to occur at Millsaps College on Thursday.
For the general election over six weeks away, below are some important election-related dates and deadlines.
- Monday, September 25:
- In-person absentee voting begins
- Saturday, October 7:
- Clerk’s offices open for voter registration (8 a.m. to noon)
- Monday, October 9:
- In-person voter registration deadline
- Tuesday, October 10:
- Mail-in voter registration deadline (must be postmarked by this date)
- Saturday, October 28 & November 4:
- Saturday in-person absentee (8 a.m. to noon)
- Tuesday, November 7:
- General election day