JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a recent newsletter from Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.), Mississippi had the lowest primary turnout since 2007.

Thirty-percent of registered voters came out to vote in primary elections earlier this summer. This is despite the fact that nearly 250,000 new voters have been registered in Mississippi since January 2020, according to Watson.

Here are the primary voting totals for state candidates advancing to the general election.

Governor candidates

Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) 281,213 votes



Brandon Presley (D-Miss.) 163,541 votes



Lt. Governor candidates

Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) 198,979 votes



D. Ryan Grover (D-Miss.) 151,793 votes



Secretary of State candidates

Michael Watson (R-Miss.) 351,774 votes



Shuwaski Young (D-Miss.)* 152,115 votes



*Ty Pinkins became the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State after Young withdrew from the race for health reasons.

Attorney General candidates

Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) 350,670 votes



Greta Kemp Martin (D-Miss.) 152,682 votes



State Treasurer candidates

David McRae (R-Miss.) 349,800 votes



Addie Lee Green (D-Miss.) 153,149 votes



State Auditor candidates

Shad White (R.-Miss.) 347,921 votes



Larry Bradford (D-Miss.) 153,039 votes



Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce candidates

Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) 351,194 votes



Robert Bradford (D-Miss.) 82,507 votes



Insurance Commissioner candidates

Mike Chaney (R-Miss.) 292,382 votes



Bruce Burton (D-Miss.) 151,866 votes



In 2002, The National Association of Secretaries of State designated September as National Voter Registration Month. This Month, Watson’s office hosted voter registration drives across the state this month at seven colleges and universities. The last one is scheduled to occur at Millsaps College on Thursday.

For the general election over six weeks away, below are some important election-related dates and deadlines.

Monday, September 25: In-person absentee voting begins

Saturday, October 7: Clerk’s offices open for voter registration (8 a.m. to noon)

Monday, October 9: In-person voter registration deadline

Tuesday, October 10: Mail-in voter registration deadline (must be postmarked by this date)

Saturday, October 28 & November 4: Saturday in-person absentee (8 a.m. to noon)

Tuesday, November 7: General election day

