JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has received more than 10,000 absentee ballots ahead of the 2023 Primary Runoff Election.

As of Monday, August 28, 2023, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 12,897 absentee ballots requested, 12,604 absentee ballots sent, and 10,415 absentee ballots received in the state.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (August 29) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, please contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.